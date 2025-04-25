2024 Annual Report Vistin Pharma ASA
Please find attached the Annual Report for 2024 for Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN). There are no material changes in the financial statements compared to the preliminary full year results presented on 13 February 2025.
The annual report for 2024 will also be made available on .
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
