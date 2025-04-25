AWAKENING HOPE RETREAT UNITES WITCHES IN RECOVERY FOR A SPIRITUAL EXPERIENCE IN NEW ORLEANS

Illuminate Logo

Recovery Coven Membership

Awakening Hope Retreat: New Orleans, March 2026

Awakening Hope Retreat: A 5-day sober witchcraft gathering in New Orleans to reclaim magick, heal in community, and cast a global recovery ritual.

- Sunshine Witchski - Host of Retreat

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunshine, founder of Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft , has announced the launch of the first-ever Awakening Hope Retreat , a five-day immersive spiritual recovery experience specifically designed for witches in sobriety. The retreat will take place March 19–23, 2026, in a private, magick-infused home in New Orleans.

Rooted in the principles of sober witchcraft, the retreat is intended for individuals in recovery who feel disconnected from their magick, their purpose, or their place in the world. Through ritual, ceremony, and collective healing work, participants will be supported in aligning their spiritual path with their sober journey-without having to compromise either.

“This isn't just a retreat,” says Sunshine.“It's a transformative gathering for witches in recovery who are ready to reconnect with themselves and contribute to healing in a larger way.”

THE NEED FOR SPIRITUAL RECOVERY SPACES

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 20 million Americans are affected by substance use disorders. For those with alternative spiritual beliefs, traditional recovery pathways often feel inaccessible or incompatible. At the same time, many spiritual communities are not equipped to address the unique emotional and energetic challenges of addiction recovery.

The Awakening Hope Retreat bridges that gap by offering a sacred space that honors both sobriety and witchcraft. Through guided shadow work, tarot rituals, altar-building, and daily ceremony, participants will reconnect to their spiritual tools and their inner wisdom.

A core component of the retreat is the Awakening Hope Ritual, a group spell rooted in the Witch's 13th Step to Recovery-a commitment to carry the flame of healing into the world. Together, attendees will cast energy toward the transformation of communities still struggling with addiction.

THE ROOTS OF A MOVEMENT

This retreat is part of the broader Sober Witch Life movement, which Sunshine has cultivated since 2020. With thousands of witches in recovery engaging through her Recovery Coven , mobile app, and monthly ritual circles, the work has become a growing spiritual recovery resource.

Sunshine has facilitated small gatherings in Detroit since 2024, many of which have drawn people from around the country. One memorable circle included the energetic clearing of a home that had previously been used for drug activity-participants described the ritual as“deeply healing” and“unlike anything they had experienced in recovery.”

WHY NEW ORLEANS

The choice of New Orleans as the host city is intentional. With its rich spiritual history, Voodoo traditions, and deep cultural resilience, the city offers a powerful backdrop for collective magick. At the same time, it is a place where addiction is highly visible, creating an energetic setting for meaningful spiritual activism.

“I fell in love with New Orleans the first time I stepped foot into it,” says Sunshine.“It was raw, intense, and had a deeply magickal energy running through everything. But I also felt the weight of addiction everywhere. That energetic contrast made it the perfect place to do this work.”

WHAT PARTICIPANTS RECEIVE

The five-day experience includes:

- Four nights of accommodations in a private retreat home

- Daily spiritual workshops and ceremonies including altar-building, tarot rituals, shadow work, and spellcraft

- The Awakening Hope Ritual-a collective spell for healing addiction in the world

- Sober-friendly, nourishing communal meals

- Deep community connection with like-minded witches in recovery

- Long-term magickal recovery tools for spiritual growth and healing

- A bonus membership to the Recovery Coven-12 months for those who pay in full, or 1 month free on payment plans

WHO THIS IS FOR

The Awakening Hope Retreat is open to individuals who identify as witches and are sober or actively in recovery. It is ideal for those who are:

- Seeking deeper alignment between their spiritual practice and sobriety

- Feeling spiritually disconnected and looking for reconnection through ritual

- Desiring a supportive, magickally rooted recovery community

- Ready to take part in collective healing work to address addiction's presence in the world

Participants will leave with tools to support long-term healing, renewed trust in their intuition, and a deeper sense of belonging to both themselves and a wider movement.

A SPACE FOR COLLECTIVE TRANSFORMATION

What sets the Awakening Hope Retreat apart is its focus on spiritual recovery programs rooted in both magick and service. Unlike most retreats that prioritize personal development alone, this experience calls on attendees to take part in energetic healing for the world around them.

By combining witchcraft and sobriety, and situating the experience in a city known for its spiritual depth and shadowed past, the retreat invites witches to be both healers and activists-aligned with purpose and grounded in recovery.

Applications are now open, with limited spaces available.

ABOUT SUNSHINE

Sunshine is a psychic medium, Reiki Master Teacher, recovery mentor, and the founder of Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft. With over five years in recovery, she has dedicated her work to guiding sober witches back to their power, purpose, and magick. She is the creator of the Sober Witch Mobile App, the Recovery Coven membership, and author of Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery. Her mission is to create sacred spaces where witches in recovery are seen, supported, and spiritually nourished.

