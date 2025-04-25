SEID's NCOR 2025 Gives Insights Into Shifting Consumer Trends

LAGOS, NOT APPLICABLE, NIGERIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nigeria's economic landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with inflation, policy shifts, and global uncertainties significantly altering consumer behaviour across Africa's largest country. To critically understand the factors responsible for the changes in consumer behaviour in the country, SEID, a reputable Marketing Communications Firm in Lagos, Nigeria, has launched its first-of-a-kind report titled 'Nigerian Consumer Outlook Report 2025 (NCOR 2025)'. The report offers insight into consumer behaviour in one of the continent's most dynamic markets, which can steer international investors in the right direction and help policymakers develop the right policies.Speaking on the significance of the report, Tubosun Akeju, Managing Partner at SEID, stated,“The Nigerian consumer outlook report 2025 is a blueprint for decision-makers who want to stay ahead. At SEID, we are dedicated to helping businesses make strategic decisions through contextualised insight. The market has experienced multiple layers of changes in recent years, from generational and cultural shifts to technological innovation to changes in government policies. The average Nigerian consumer today is different from that of about 10 years ago.Recent policy changes have even made it more important to understand the realities of Nigerian consumers and how they are navigating the evolving economic realities. The Nigerian market holds tremendous opportunities; however, success in the market requires the right insight into the consumers' uniqueness. NCOR 2025 delivers insights and spotlights some opportunities for brands, investors, and policymakers to navigate this transformation successfully. It offers a unique window into the challenges and untapped opportunities within the market.”The Nigerian market represents more than just Africa's largest population. It is a complex, evolving ecosystem of resourceful consumers, many of whom are recalibrating their spending decisions in response to economic pressures. With 50.1% of Nigerians' monthly income going to food, rising electricity costs pushing 18.5% of households to adopt solar solutions, and 31.7% relying on self-employment, consumer behaviour is shifting faster than ever.The report compiled by SEID highlights how Nigerians are adapting their spending habits, brand preferences, and purchasing decisions in response to current economic dynamics. It aims to equip stakeholders with the clarity needed to make strategic decisions in an unpredictable economy.The report offers unprecedented insights based on comprehensive research involving over 7,000 Nigerians across all six geo-political zones. For multinationals, development agencies, and foreign direct investors, NCOR 2025 serves as a vital resource for decoding behavioural shifts and identifying entry points in a market that continues to define trends across West Africa.The NCOR 2025 stands apart with its methodological rigour and actionable insights. Key sections analyse spending priorities across different income segments, document shifting consumer loyalty patterns, and identify emerging opportunities in various sectors. It also examines the impact of fintech adoption on retail experiences and explores the growing preference for local products over imported alternatives.With its focus on turning data into strategic impact, SEID's NCOR 2025 exemplifies its commitment to helping businesses and stakeholders make smarter, people-centred decisions in a rapidly evolving market. The report is available on the company's website.About SEIDAt SEID, we are a digital-first tribe committed to bold ideas, strategic thinking, and driving meaningful change. We believe in breaking free from the status quo and using creativity as a force for good. For over seven years, we've partnered with industry-enabling organisations to build strong brands, tell compelling stories, and deliver measurable, impactful results. Our approach blends creativity, clarity, and strategic excellence to influence culture, spark conversations, and shape the future. We are passionate about crafting marketing campaigns, uncovering trend insights, and developing strategic storytelling that resonates with audiences and drives meaningful results. At SEID, everything we do is rooted in purpose, guided by innovation, and designed to create lasting impact.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information,Please contact: ...Follow SEID for updates:Instagram: @seidhqLinkedIn: SEIDHQ

