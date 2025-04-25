Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Electric Soldering Device (SBT-2011)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of electric soldering device that would offer a safer and easier way to grip and solder wires together," said an inventor, from Hemet, Calif., "so I invented the EASY SOLDER. My design could solve the problem of how to hold wires while heating them and applying solder using a soldering iron."

The invention provides a specialty soldering iron. In doing so, it offers an improved means of securely gripping wires while applying solder. It also would make it easier to see when soldering wires together. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electrical contractors.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2011, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

