BTCC Exchange Achieves Remarkable Growth In Q1 2025: Record Trading Volume Of $815 Billion, Strengthened User Protection, And More User-Centric Initiatives

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, announced outstanding growth for the first quarter of 2025, with total trading volume reaching $815 billion. The exchange revealed a remarkable surge in trading activity, service expansion, and strengthened commitments to user security.

71% Surge in Futures Trading Propels Q1 Performance

In the first quarter of 2025, BTCC achieved remarkable growth with total futures trading volume reaching $720 billion, representing a 71% quarter-over-quarter increase. Spot trading volume grew to $95 billion, up 54% from the previous quarter. The exchange has listed a variety of popular coins, including PI, TRUMP, and AI16Z, to meet the needs of diverse traders seeking innovative and trending cryptocurrencies in the market.

The user base also showed impressive growth, surpassing the 7 million milestone and reaching 7.04 million registered users by the end of Q1 2025. This achievement reflects the growing trust in BTCC as a reliable platform and its expanding global footprint.

$15M Risk Reserve Fund Safeguards 280,000 Traders

BTCC has reinforced its commitment to user asset security by adding $4.3 million to its Risk Reserve Fund in Q1, which brings the cumulative total to over $15 million. This protective measure has already assisted approximately 280,000 users in the first quarter of this year, offering comprehensive coverage for negative balance accounts during extreme market volatility and compensating traders impacted by system failures.

"In today's volatile global market, characterized by geopolitical conflicts and macroeconomic uncertainties, crypto assets face unprecedented opportunities and challenges," said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC.

"For our users, this is a time of both challenges and opportunities. We are proud of our Q1 data, which reflects our commitment to protecting users' funds and building trust. Our mission is to serve as a stable anchor during market fluctuations, actively reducing risks while fostering a community built on trust and reliability."

Prioritizing User-Centric Initiatives

Beyond strengthening user protection, BTCC implemented campaigns and service enhancements during Q1 2025. The exchange distributed 5 million USDT in rewards through targeted campaigns designed for diverse user segments, including new users, longtime users, beginners, and advanced traders.

The VIP program was also revamped in the first quarter to cater to high-volume traders. Upgrades included more competitive fee structures, the introduction of VIP Status Protection Periods, substantial upgrade rewards, exclusive luxury experiences, and more.

The exchange further demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility through active participation in various charitable initiatives, such as collaborations with Red Eagle Foundation, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to communities worldwide.

TOKEN2049 Sponsorship and Proof of Reserves on Horizon

Looking ahead, BTCC will participate as a gold sponsor at TOKEN2049, one of the industry's premier events that will take place on April 30 and May 1 in Dubai. Additionally, the exchange plans to announce its Proof of Reserves (PoR) soon, which will further enhance transparency and security for its users.

To strengthen its market position, BTCC is exploring strategic sponsorship opportunities aimed at increasing brand visibility in key regions. As BTCC enhances its services while prioritizing user protection, the platform is well-equipped to thrive in the next quarter, backed by a strong user base and record trading volumes.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 7.04 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

