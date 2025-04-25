MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meriaura Group PlcCompany Announcement 25 April 2025 at 5.30 pm EEST



Meriaura Group Plc supplements the company description related to the acquisition of the share capital of Summa Defence Oy

Meriaura Group Plc (the“Company”) is supplementing the Company Description dated 31 March 2025, which relates to the acquisition of the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, with information concerning the members of the Board of Directors and their related details, as well as additional information regarding the company SIA Lightspace Technologies. The supplement is available on the Company's website at: .

Jussi Mälkiä, CEO

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group Plc has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Meriaura Oy, which engages in the Marine Logistics business, is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive low-emission marine transport services, which are based on long-term affreightment agreements, a modern fleet and the active development of operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position as a marine transport provider in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Oy, which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy solutions. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industry and district heat production. Energy production is built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Oy, which provides high-quality solar power systems for buildings, businesses and solar parks.

Meriaura Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the name MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the name MERIH.

