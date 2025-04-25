Kerry Washington Led 'Shadow Force' To Release In India This May

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Kerry Washington-led action thriller "Shadow Force" will be reaching the Indian theatres on May 9th.

It is a gripping, high-stakes tale about love, sacrifice, and survival. Directed and co-written by Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Copshop, The A-Team), alongside co-writer Leon Chills, the film explores the extreme measures two elite assassins will take to protect their family.

The drama revolves around Kyrah and Issac Sarr, former members of a covert international assassins' unit known as“Shadow Force.” After defying protocol by falling in love and leaving the unit to start a family, they find themselves on the run - with a $25 million bounty on their heads.

Joining the powerful ensemble cast are Omar Sy (Lupin, The Intouchables), Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman: The Secret Service), Da'Vine Joy Randolph(The Holdovers, Dolemite is My Name), Cliff“Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost, Godfather of Harlem), and Jahleel Kamara (Rise, Nanny).

Talking about Washington, Pilar Savone, Washington's producing partner at Simpson Street, said,“It was an obvious choice for her to star in this film.” She added, "Her entire team loved the story and wanted to see her being this fierce strong badass action star. She's been a badass since Olivia Pope (her character in Scandal), but she's never been an action star.”

The last time Washington had been in an action film was in 2005's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith".“but I had so much fun on that film, and it's something I've always wanted to do if I had the time or the opportunity", she said.

However, it wasn't simply the opportunity to look badass killing people that drew Washington to this particular story, but also how its themes resonated deeply with her mission as an artist.

“I've done a lot of material around the value of Black life and the vulnerability of Black parenting and Black motherhood in particular. [So] I thought, oh, how wonderful that this film is about protecting and saving a Black boy," she concluded.