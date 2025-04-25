Maha CM Approves Two Helipads And Eight Parking Lots At Shirdi Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) In view of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday approved the construction of two helipads and eight parking lots at Shirdi Airport, along with the expansion and modernisation of the airport.

He also instructed that a plan for expanding the runway at Amravati Airport be submitted. CM Fadnavis chaired the 91st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) on Friday.

Considering the potential crowd during the event and the capacity limitations at Nashik Airport, the expansion proposal for Shirdi Airport was approved. This includes modernisation of the terminal, construction of eight parking lots, and two helipads. This will benefit air and helicopter services during the Kumbh Mela.

He also mentioned that work on the cargo terminal at Shirdi Airport is progressing rapidly. Since Shirdi Airport is closer to Nashik, it will be convenient for pilgrims travelling by air during the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela.

Fadnavis noted that the runway at Amravati Airport needs to be expanded due to the growing industrial network in the area, and a revenue-generating plan for the airport should also be prepared.

The Latur district is witnessing significant growth in various sectors, making Latur Airport strategically important. The Chief Minister stated that the airport should be developed accordingly, which will also benefit the nearby Beed and Dharashiv districts. He also instructed to expedite the work at Karad Airport and develop night landing facilities there.

At Chandrapur Airport, the runway should be extended to allow chartered aircraft to land. For Gadchiroli Airport, he suggested considering two to three alternative locations.

Updates were also reviewed for airports at Ratnagiri, Akola, Kolhapur, Nanded and Dhule. Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, air services are currently operating on 16 routes within the state. It was informed that eight proposals have been submitted to the central government under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.