Raven Keiara Named Los Angeles Finalist For 2025 August Wilson New Voices Monologue Competition

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Teen Powerhouse Raven Keiara has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious August Wilson Monologue Competition.

Los Angeles, CA, 25th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Support Black Theatre has named its Regional Finalists for the 2025 August Wilson New Voices Monologue Competition, honoring August Wilson and celebrating his work on what would've been his 80th birthday.

Among these finalists is actress and activist Raven Keiara. The trailblazing teen is an ambassador for Amazing Grace Conservatory (AGC) under the direction of veteran actress Wendy Raquel Robinson. Keiara is fresh off being selected as a presenter for the inaugural Hollywood Music Video Awards (MVAs) earlier this month.

A prolific storyteller, Raven Keiara made history in 2015 as the first ever group of secondary students to cover the National Arts, Entertainment and Journalism Awards (NAEJ). At just eight years old, she helped found a media entertainment magazine called PopSource TV.

She has appeared in films, on television, in commercials, and in music videos alongside artists such as Stevie Wonder, Take 6, Brian McKnight, Lil' Fizz, and others. She has also been featured in videos for LA Galaxy, Disney, and her most recent creative project with Disney star Issac Ryan Brown as the leading lady, garnering global attention.

“I'm very thankful for this opportunity to speak through Wilson's work, he was one of the greats, and I'm just very proud to be able to bring his characters to life with my voice,” says Keiara.

Since wrapping production on the Musical Adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' with the USC School of Dramatic Arts in the fall of 2024, Keiara has recently been accepted into the coveted School of Dramatic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC). A few weeks ago, she was admitted to the School for Theater, Film, and Television at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Over the past few years, Keiara has participated in musical theater shows across Southern California, performing with Amazing Grace Company, where she sang and danced at Disneyland's Celebration of Gospel several times, the Brotherhood Crusade Gala at the Beverly Hilton, lead actress roles in stage performances, choreography in Broadway-style shows, and an assistant in production.

Artist and activist Raven Keiara with U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters in Los Angeles.

Beyond her acting success, Keiara has become a powerful voice for social issues. Driven by social impact, Raven Keiara is a vociferous supporter and leader of diversity and inclusion. She is driven to speak out in her work to fight injustice.

The Mira Costa High School graduate has amassed more than 500 documented hours of community service work and is motivated to rise up for her community.

She was honored by L.A. Focus Magazine for her social activism at the First Ladies High Tea in Beverly Hills in May 2024, where she received a hefty scholarship. She has also been recognized by high-profile figures for her impact and influence as a teen activist.

Additionally, she has been hailed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the City of Manhattan Beach, the California Legislature, the California Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the United States Senate for her demonstrated exemplary leadership.

Keiara is the founder of the Gen-Z call to action initiative“Show Up and Step Up,” where she supports, organizes, and mobilizes other youth to support advocacy and give back to the community. She is using her platform to empower youth to raise their voices and engage in social action. More recently, Keiara stepped up to help mobilize resources and volunteers to assist victims affected by the California wildfires.

August Wilson New Voices honors the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright with a national monologue competition that gives students the opportunity to explore the richness of his ten-play American Century Cycle. a 10-play cycle that details the complexity of the African American experience in the 20th century.

The program kicked off this season with a preliminary audition that featured students 18 or younger from high schools all around Los Angeles. The students chosen were able to proceed to a semi-final audition held in person at Occidental College, where 12 regional finalists were selected to move forward to regional finals.

These 12 finalists have received master classes provided by Support Black Theatre over the past 6 weeks. The sessions allow the students to refine their performances while gaining valuable acting techniques.

In partnership with Occidental College, regional finals will be held this Saturday, April 26th, 2025, at 6 PM at The Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The evening will be led by host Ryan Michelle Bathe, with special performances and an esteemed panel of guest judges.

The top two places in the finals will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City as well as cash prizes.

More information on Support Black Theatre's August Wilson Monologue Competition can be found at: Click Here