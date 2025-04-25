Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - PetroTal Corp. : Announced the appointment of Ms. Denisse Abudinen to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Abudinen will join PetroTal's existing Directors in standing for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting, which has been scheduled for June 19. PetroTal Corp.
shares T are trading unchanged at $0.55.

