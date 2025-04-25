403
Serabi Gold Plc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Serabi Gold plc : Announced the appointment of Colm Howlin as an Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. As previously announced, Howlin, the former Group Controller of Serabi, was appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company (initially non-Board) on December 31, 2024. Serabi Gold plc shares T are trading unchanged at $2.88.
