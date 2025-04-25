403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - NexLiving Communities Inc. : Announced operating and financial results for the three- and-12-month period ended December 31, 2024. Net operating income increased by +69% to $4.9 million for the three-month period and +29% to $14.3 million for the year. Funds from operations increased +54% for the three-month period to $1.3 million and +38.2% for the year to $3.9 million. NexLiving Communities Inc.
shares V are trading unchanged at $1.70.
