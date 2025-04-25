Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nexliving Communities Inc.

Nexliving Communities Inc.


2025-04-25 10:16:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - NexLiving Communities Inc. : Announced operating and financial results for the three- and-12-month period ended December 31, 2024. Net operating income increased by +69% to $4.9 million for the three-month period and +29% to $14.3 million for the year. Funds from operations increased +54% for the three-month period to $1.3 million and +38.2% for the year to $3.9 million. NexLiving Communities Inc.
shares V are trading unchanged at $1.70.

MENAFN25042025000212011056ID1109473236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search