Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc.


2025-04-25 10:16:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Gratomic Inc. : Announced on April 11 that there would be a delay in filing its Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Company's financial year ended December 31, 2024, the deadline for filing of which is April 30, 2025. Gratomic Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.02.

MENAFN25042025000212011056ID1109473235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search