Aurania Resources Ltd.

2025-04-25 10:16:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Aurania Resources Ltd. : Announced the appointment of Carolyn Muir as Corporate Secretary of the Company, in addition to her role as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations. Aurania Resources Ltd. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.28.

