Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Automatic Landing Gear Crank (SBM-175)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a transportation manager with 7 years experience in the industry and very familiar with the hardships and dangers faced by truck drivers on a daily basis when manually cranking the landing gear of trailers," said an inventor, from Manteca, Calif., "so I invented the AUTOMATIC LANDING GEAR CRANK. My design eliminates the struggle of adjusting the trailer landing gear manually with a crank handle, and it reduces physical stress and strain."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable motorized drive system for the support legs of truck trailers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually adjust the landing gear. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety. The invention features a simple weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers, trucking companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBM-175, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

