Three-Time Latin GRAMMY-Winner David Bisbal Joins Alzheimer's Association Music Moments Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bisbal's Spanish-language recording is a powerful new rendition of "Mi Princesa," a song originally featured on his 2006 album "Bulería," and one that holds a special place in his heart because both his father and his aunt, who are living with Alzheimer's disease, have always loved it.

"I'm honored to join the Alzheimer's Association Music Moments campaign to help shine a light on the impact of Alzheimer's disease on the Hispanic and Latino community," said Bisbal. "I am eternally grateful to music for being a catalyst to help bring awareness to this disease - a disease both my father and aunt are experiencing. I chose to record 'Mi Princesa' because it's a song that I know brings a smile to their faces. Even if they don't remember me, they understand love, and they understand music."

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing - and growing fast. Nearly 7 million Americans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer's dementia. Hispanic people are about one and one-half times more likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as older White populations, and missed or delayed diagnoses are higher among Hispanic older adults compared to White older adults, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2024 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures repor .

"Music has the power to mark special moments and people in our lives - two things no one should lose to a devastating disease like Alzheimer's," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "The Music Moments campaign raises awareness for the disease and elevates resources offered by the Alzheimer's Association, while spurring conversation to advance the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Together with strong voices like David Bisbal, we are able to use the universal power of music to reach communities that are disproportionately impacted by the disease and ensure people in all communities are benefitting from advances in Alzheimer's care, support and research."

Watch Bisbal's rendition of "Mi Princesa" at alz/musicmoments . The Alzheimer's Association will continue to release new Music Moments content throughout the year and most recently shared Music Moments with Luis Fonsi , the first Latin artist to join the campaign, in addition to Amy Grant and Mickey Guyton .

Known for his powerful voice, charismatic stage presence, and heartfelt lyrics, David Bisbal has become one of Spain's most successful and beloved artists. He first rose to fame as a finalist on the Spanish version of "American Idol," "Operación Triunfo," in 2001. With a career spanning over 20 years, Bisbal is cemented as one of the most influential and beloved Spanish-speaking artists in the world, having laid the foundation for Spanish-language artists who made the jump from TV competition shows. His achievements include over 80 national and international awards, including three Latin GRAMMYS, three Latin Billboard Awards, three World Music Awards, and two Premios Ondas. Additionally, he has earned a staggering 11 Diamond Records and sold over 5.5 million tickets across more than 1,200 concerts worldwide.

Bisbal recently announced his return to the U.S. with his first tour since 2021. The highly anticipated tour is aptly titled "Back In The USA 2025 ." Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off on May 13, making stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Miami, before wrapping up in Orlando on June 15.

For more information, visit alz/musicmoments . Follow the campaign and Alzheimer's Association on X , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , Bluesky , YouTube , and LinkedIn . Resources are available on the Association's website (alz ) and by calling its free 24/7 Helpline (1.800.272.3900).

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association