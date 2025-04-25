James Scott Farrin Partner Elected As Fellow Of The College Of Workers' Compensation Lawyers

Attorney Matt Harbin Recognized for Accomplishments in Workers' Compensation Law*

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that firm Partner Matt Harbin has been elected as a Fellow of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers, a prestigious national honor that "recognizes excellence in the workers' compensation legal community."*

Harbin has over two decades of experience tirelessly advocating on behalf of injured workers throughout North Carolina. His professional journey includes working at the North Carolina Industrial Commission as a Special Deputy Commissioner, which has informed his approach to representing clients.

"Matt Harbin's election as a Fellow is a testament to the depth of his experience and dedication to workers' compensation law," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "His commitment to helping injured workers and his intimate understanding of the law have earned him many well-deserved accolades, and we're proud to have him on our team."

Harbin is a rare North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in workers' compensation law and was named to the 'Best Lawyers in America' list by "Best Lawyers" for workers' compensation law from 2021-2025.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

