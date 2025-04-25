SERES Debuts Intelligent Safety At Auto Shanghai 2025, Setting Industry Standard And Capturing Global Spotlight

As the automotive industry advances through intelligent connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility, vehicle safety is undergoing a paradigm shift-from passive safety to "passive + active safety", and now toward all-dimensional protection. Pioneering the industry's first scenario-defined safety philosophy, SERES has developed an intelligent safety ecosystem encompassing four core pillars: life protection, vehicle body protection, health care, and privacy protection.

Life Protection: SERES developed the industry's first 720° protection architecture and introduced the mass-produced and world's largest aluminum alloy integrated rear body, now featured in the AITO M9. Additionally, SERES is the first to develop a magnesium alloy version for production use. Moving forward, all AITO models will adopt this integrated casting technology. SERES also leads with a battery protection system and a 24/7 cloud-based battery safety monitoring, delivering comprehensive personal safety.

Vehicle Body Protection: SERES continuously enhances active safety performance through continuously training the perception system. The comprehensive collision prevention capabilities - including frontal, lateral, and rear impact protection - have been significantly upgraded across all dimensions.

Health Care : SERES employs healthy material technologies to create a five-sense wellness cabin featuring fresh air, baby-safe surfaces, eye comfort, harmonious quietness, and low electromagnetic interference-ensuring a healthy environment for all passengers.

Privacy Protection : As vehicle intelligence advances, data and network security and privacy protection become ever more critical. SERES has built a multi-layered security architecture encompassing cloud, transmission, vehicle, and chip, providing full lifecycle data protection for users and their vehicles.

Building a Safety Assurance Framework, Co-Creating a Security Ecosystem

SERES has developed a holistic safety assurance framework that integrates R&D, testing, intelligent manufacturing, quality control, supply chain among others. This systematically ensures all-round protection for passengers, vehicles, and personal belongings. In R&D, SERES has logged over 11 million kilometers of testing across more than 1,300 scenarios, significantly shortening development cycles and enhancing product quality.

On the manufacturing side, SERES employs 10,000-ton level die-casting and achieves 100% automated welding and chassis bolt assembly. Supported by an industry-leading intelligent testing and quality assurance system, the company leverages automation, big data, and full-scenario validation to guarantee vehicle safety.

Globally Recognized Excellence and Expanding International Partnerships

Since the beginning of this year, the AITO 9 and AITO 5 have undergone upgrades, while the AITO 7 has introduced a new color option. With the latest addition of the AITO 8, AITO has now formed four-model lineup, catering to users' diverse mobility needs. As of April 20, AITO users have collectively driven over 12.4 billion kilometers in intelligent range-extended electric vehicles.

Since its debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024, AITO's innovation has captured global attention. At Auto Shanghai this year, international delegations visited AITO's booth to witness the launch of its Intelligent Safety ecosystem and experience the future of smart mobility. Distributors from the UAE, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Mongolia signed partnerships with SERES, joining the AITO family. Moving forward, AITO will collaborate with more global partners to redefine luxury.

Firmly upholding the philosophy that "Safety is the greatest luxury," SERES is redefining the standards of luxury mobility in the new era and delivering an intelligent, secure travel experience that exceeds user expectations.

Photo -

Photo -