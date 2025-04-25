Kevin Vilkin Joins Business Executives For National Security (BENS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Vilkin, co-founder of Emergent Strategic Partners, has been accepted as a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), a national nonprofit network of business leaders committed to supporting U.S. security initiatives. Through BENS, Vilkin will collaborate with fellow executives and government leaders to provide innovative private-sector solutions that enhance national security and resilience.

BENS leverages the expertise of top business minds to address complex security challenges, fostering strategic partnerships between the private sector and government agencies. Vilkin's experience in forging impactful collaborations aligns with BENS' mission, positioning him to contribute valuable insights on sustainable innovation, business growth, and economic security.

“BENS is excited to have Kevin as a member,” said General Timothy M. Ray, Retired United States Air Force Four-Star General, and President and Chief Executive Officer of BENS.“Right now-as our Nation must adapt and react to an increasingly complex threat environment-our defense and national security partners need to know how to adopt and scale innovation; not just buy it. So, Kevin's experience and expertise is exactly what we need to make sure BENS provides the best support, at exactly the right time, to those keeping our Nation safe.”

“It is an honor to join BENS and contribute to its mission of leveraging business expertise to strengthen national security,” said Vilkin.“I look forward to working alongside leaders from both the public and private sectors to drive meaningful impact and innovation.”

About Kevin Vilkin

Before launching Emergent, Vilkin founded and successfully exited his first business-a music events company-at the age of 21, helping shape the careers of global artists such as Mumford & Sons and The Zac Brown Band. He founded the Vanguard Program for Summit Series, connecting the world's most influential leaders, including Richard Branson, Ray Dalio, and Jeff Bezos.

Vilkin currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Redaptive, ID.me, and GoodLeap. He sits on the Board of Directors at Conservation International, is a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), and has been recognized as a Milken Young Leaders Circle and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Additionally, he previously served as a Senior Advisor to TPG Growth.

About Emergent Strategic Partners

Emergent develops strategic partnerships that scale sustainable innovations for large enterprises. By connecting leading companies with emerging businesses, Emergent drives cost efficiencies and revenue growth while providing family offices with access to high-potential investment opportunities. Emergent partners' impact includes $2.2B in revenue generated, $2.8B in enterprise value created, and $1.3B in capital raised.

Media Contact:

Paul Orszag

Emergent Strategic Partners

...

(661) 803-6617