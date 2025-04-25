OGARAJETS Welcomes Kelli Wood As Business Intelligence Analyst

Kelli Wood Joins OGARAJETS as Business Intelligence Analyst

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to welcome Kelli Wood to the team as Business Intelligence Analyst, supporting the company's continued investment in market research, data strategy, and internal reporting processes.A graduate of the University of San Diego with a dual focus in Economics and Data Analytics, Kelli brings a strong academic foundation, technical proficiency in tools like Python, R, and SQL, and a passion for uncovering insights through structured analysis. She will play a key role in streamlining data workflows and enhancing the firm's ability to deliver timely, accurate market intelligence.“Kelli is the kind of team member who elevates the work of everyone around her,” said Austin Bass, Business Intelligence Manager at OGARAJETS.“She has a sharp analytical mind, and a genuine curiosity for the 'why' behind the data. We're thrilled to welcome her to the BI team and confident she'll contribute meaningfully from day one.”Before joining OGARAJETS, Kelli gained experience in financial analytics, where she supported reconciliation systems for insurance firms. She also served as President of the Economics Council at USD and is currently co-authoring a forthcoming academic paper exploring patents as drivers of regional economic growth-a testament to her interest in the intersections of technology, policy, and economics.“Kelli brings a unique blend of technical knowledge, research acumen, and genuine enthusiasm to our team,” said Ashley Charnley, VP of Business Integration.“Her ability to connect dots and distill complexity into clarity will be a tremendous asset as we continue to refine our research offerings and serve our clients with precision and integrity.”With a commitment to lifelong learning, a background in classical music, and a love for spin classes and farmers markets, Kelli brings both intellectual rigor and personal warmth to the OGARAJETS culture. Her curiosity and drive align seamlessly with the firm's mission to foster confidence and deliver clarity in every client engagement.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Luke Leonard

OGARAJETS

+1 770-955-3554

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.