Three Chennai College Students Drown At TN's Azhiyar Dam

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), April 25 (IANS) In a heartbreaking incident near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, three college students from Chennai drowned while bathing in the stream near the Azhiyar Dam, officials said on Friday.

The victims -- Anro Jerid, 21, Tharun, and Raven -- were part of a group of 25 students from Savitha College of Physiotherapy in Poonamallee, Chennai. The group had travelled to the Azhiyar dam area on a tour when the tragedy unfolded.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, a few students entered the lower section of the dam to bathe in the stream, despite warnings and signage prohibiting such activity.

While bathing, Anro Jerid began struggling in the water. In a desperate attempt to save him, his friends Tharun and Raven jumped in -- but all three were overwhelmed by the current and drowned.

Area residents, who witnessed the incident, quickly alerted authorities. Fire and rescue personnel, with assistance from locals, launched a search operation.

After a frantic effort, the bodies of the three students were retrieved -- but by then, all had succumbed.

The bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examinations to the Government Hospitals in Pollachi and Vettaikaranpudur.

The Azhiyar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

Officials said preliminary findings indicate that the students entered a restricted area where swimming is strictly banned due to the depth and unpredictable nature of the water.

Residents expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and emphasised that such incidents continue to occur because tourists ignore safety regulations and warnings. They urged authorities to strengthen enforcement around the dam area to prevent further loss of life.

The Azhiyar Dam, part of the Parambikulam-Aliyar basin, is a popular tourist spot in Pollachi. However, these stretches are also known for their depth and sometimes treacherous waters.