President Of European Volleyball Confederation Meets With Azerbaijani Teams

The President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikiric has met with the players and coaches of the Azerbaijani national youth teams, Azernews reports.

The CEV head highly appreciated the measures taken to develop children's volleyball at the meeting organized at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Later, the executive director of the federation, Vugar Huseynzade, made a presentation covering the work done at the AVF and future plans.

At the event, the head of the AVF's Training and Junior Groups, Cengiz Akarçeşme, said that the federation is working with specialists who are just starting out in coaching, and various seminars are organized to improve their knowledge and skills.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was formed on 21 October 1963, in Bucharest, Romania.

CEV is the continental governing body for the sports of indoor volleyball, beach volleyball and snow volleyball in Europe. Its headquarters is in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

As the presiding entity over European volleyball federations, the CEV organizes continental competitions such as the prestigious European Championship, the CEV Cup and the European League. It participates in the organization of qualification tournaments for major events such as the Olympic Games, men's and women's world championships and international competitions of its affiliated federations.