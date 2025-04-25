National Art Museum Holds Concert In Honor Of Uzeyir Hajibayli

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

National Art Museum has hosted another concert as part of the project "Music in the Museum", Azernews reports.

Teachers and students of the Specialized Piano Department at Baku Music Academy participated in the event.

The class concert dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer was held at the initiative of People's Artist, Professor Ulviyya Hajibayova and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor Nargiz Salmanli.

In the concert program, students performed works by such prominent composers as U.Hajibayli, J.S. Bach-Busoni, S. Prokofiev, C. Debussy, S. Rachmaninoff, A. Scriabin, G. Garayev, J. Ramo, F. Chopin, and P. Tchaikovsky.

Speaking at the event, Honored Teacher, Deputy Rector for Educational Affairs at the Baku Music Academy, Professor Narmina Guliyeva reflected on the rich creative legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli and praised the performances of young musicians who continue his traditions.

She emphasized that the realization of such concerts and the presentation of a professionally prepared program is of great importance for preserving the heritage of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the founder of Azerbaijani music culture.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.