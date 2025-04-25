Victim Testifies On Armenian Aggression And Miatsum Movement At Baku Military Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At a hearing held Friday at the Baku Military Court, victim Aghalar Aliyev testified in the ongoing trial of Armenian nationals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, Azernews reports.

The case concerns a series of offenses linked to Armenia's military aggression, including acts of terrorism, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, and the financing of terrorism.

Aghalar Aliyev, who was born in Shusha, recounted his early life, noting that he had studied at school alongside Armenians. Responding to questions during the trial, he stated that he was serving in law enforcement when Armenia began making territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the emergence of separatist activities in the late 1980s, Aliyev said,“The 'Miatsum' movement began operating openly in February 1988. They said that the Armenians demand that Garabagh be given to Armenia.”

He also described observing helicopter movements between the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia:“I have seen the helicopters myself. Both people and weapons were transported from Armenia.”

The trial, which continues in Baku, is part of Azerbaijan's broader legal process addressing the consequences of Armenia's decades-long occupation and the crimes committed during that period.