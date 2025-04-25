Invaders Intensifying Use Of Motorized Vehicles In Siversk Sector Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces have intensified the use of motorized vehicles in the Siversk sector of the front. Over the past week, Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed around 100 Russian motorcycles.

This was reported during a TV broadcast by the Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group of Troops Dmytro Zaporozhets, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The Siversk sector has traditionally seen active use of various equipment, especially light vehicles. Right now, there's been a nsignificant increase in the use of motorized vehicles (by Russian forces – ed.). The 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade, the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade are actively engaged in destroying them... Toward the village of Bilohorivka, the enemy used 17 motorcycles today and 11 yesterday... Over the week, I think around 100 motorcycles have definitely been destroyed,” said Zaporozhets.

According to him, yesterday the occupiers attempted an assault toward Chasiv Yar, but their offensive actions were thwarted by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Drones destroy three Russian APCs with their crews in Lyman sector

“In the Kramatorsk sector and in Chasiv Yar itself, there had not been active assault actions for about a week, as the enemy was moving personnel to accumulate forces for future assaults. Yesterday, however, they attempted an attack from the flanks - not through the central part of the town, but from the direction of the villages of Kalynivka and Ivanivske,” Zaporozhets emphasized.

The Spokesperson clarified that the occupiers were attempting to storm Ukrainian positions on foot.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 175 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line in the past 24 hours.