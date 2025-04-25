European Lawmakers Warn U.S. Against Compromising With Russia Or Pressuring Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of seven European parliaments are calling upon the United States to demonstrate true leadership in confronting Russian aggression.

This is stated in their joint statement, the text of which was provided to Ukrinform by Oleksandr Merezhko, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

"We, the Chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the European parliaments, call upon President Trump and the U.S. Congress to demonstrate true leadership in confronting the global threat posed by Russia as an aggressor state. We urge an end to the policy of appeasement and call instead for a united, resolute stance against Russia's terrorist regime. We strongly warn against yielding to its blackmail and deceit," the statement reads.

At the same time, the lawmakers emphasized the need for strong leadership across European countries, along with reinforced transatlantic solidarity.

The politicians call on European countries to immediately confiscate frozen Russian assets and redirect them to support Ukraine.

The chairs of parliamentary committees stress:“There can be no compromise and no external pressure on Ukraine regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

They urge the United States and other NATO members to accept Ukraine into the Alliance without delay. They also call on the EU member states to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the Europe an Union.

“We must not repeat the mistakes of Munich in 1938. Negotiating with the war criminal Putin is evidently futile; his main objective is to undermine and humiliate our ally, the United States,” the statement emphasizes.

The lawmakers also call on all states to ensure that Vladimir Putin and all accomplices to his crimes are brought to justice.

“Lasting peace and security are impossible without accountability for the war crimes committed by his regime,” said the European politicians.

The statement was signed by the chairs of the parliamentary committees of Ukraine, the Czech Republic, France, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom.

Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow

As previously reported, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the United States is awaiting a response from Kyiv, particularly regarding recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will not legally recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea, as it contradicts the country's Constitution.