Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
19,000 Hospitals And Clinics Running Without License In KP

2025-04-25 10:10:01
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a startling revelation, it has emerged that over 19,000 public and private hospitals and clinics across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been operating without a license, despite the Health Care Commission Act being in place since 2015.

During the past nine years, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has issued licenses to only 62 medical facilities, raising serious concerns about regulatory oversight and patient safety.

According to the Act, all healthcare institutions, including hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, must obtain a license to operate. The process requires institutions to apply, undergo inspection, and meet specific quality standards. Annual renewal of the license is also mandatory. However, most facilities continue to function without fulfilling these legal requirements.

The commission's official website lists only a few licensed institutions, such as Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad, Swat General Hospital, and Northwest General Hospital. The overwhelming majority remain unlicensed.

Health experts warn that the commission's slow pace and lack of effective monitoring pose a serious threat to public health. Citizens have expressed deep concern and urged the provincial government to take immediate action to bring all healthcare facilities under regulatory control to ensure the safety and rights of patients.

