Palestinian Central Council Calls For Int'l Backing To Arab Plan For Gaza Reconstruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Central Council (PCC) The PCC called on the international community on Friday to support the Egyptian-Palestinian-Arab-Islamic plan for reconstructing the Gaza Strip and preventing the displacement of its population.
In the final communiquأ© issued at the end of its 32nd session at the presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, demanded the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad to implement the joint Arab plant of action to halt the aggression and genocidal war, allow the entry of aid, and begin the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip.
It also called for opening a political horizon that leads to the establishment of an independence Palestinian state, in addition to continuing to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.
The PCC urged the Arab leaders to secure a safety net for the State of Palestine's budget, in accordance with previous Arab Summit resolutions, to enable it to fulfill its duties.
It affirmed that the national priority is to bring the Israeli genocidal aggression on Gaza to an end.
The Council stated that the priorities of the national Palestinian struggle were bringing the Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip to an end, securing the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Strip, opening the crossings and guaranteeing unimpeded access to and provision and distribution throughout Gaza of humanitarian aid.
It added that the national Palestinian priorities also included halting the Israeli aggression and settler-colonialism in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the absolute rejection of the attempts to displace Palestinians and annex large swaths of the Palestinian territories, and restoring a political horizon that will bring a complete end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967 based on international law and the United Nations resolutions.
It reiterated that the Palestinian territories (the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and Gaza) were territorially unified under a single political, administrative, and legal system in the occupied State of Palestine.
Head of the PCC, Rawhi Fattouh, called for maintaining the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and the need to adhere to the PLO's political platform and international commitments.
The Council held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the acts of genocide and for using starvation as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip.
It affirmed that the Palestinian people would continue to resist the Israeli occupation until they recover their inalienable rights, including the right to establish their independent state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
It reiterated adherence to the principled position of choosing the option of a just peace as a strategic option based on the implementation of the pertinent UN resolutions.
The Council approved the creation of the role of vice chairman of the PLO Executive Committee and entrusted the Committee with implementing the decision. (end)
