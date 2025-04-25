Guardiola Says Man City Must Show 'Spirit' To Get Back On Top

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Pep Guardiola has vowed Manchester City will be back to their best next season after losing their "spirit" during a turbulent campaign that exposed an unexpected lack of hunger in his side.

Currently third in the Premier League, City -- who had won the previous four English titles -- want to salvage a dismal year by winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League via a top five finish.

Guardiola's side face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday knowing defeat at Wembley would condemn them to finish without a major trophy for the first time since 2016-17.

But Guardiola is already thinking about how to avoid a repeat of City's stunning struggles and he believes he has found the solution.

The City boss noticed the passion his players celebrated with after Bernardo Silva put them ahead in a crucial 2-1 win against top-five rivals Aston Villa on Tuesday.

It was a display of unity that Guardiola didn't see earlier in the season, when he felt City took success for granted after winning six of the last seven Premier League titles.

"We learn to do better. To create another bond with the team, to celebrate when we score a goal," he told reporters on Friday.

"When Bernardo scored the first goal on Tuesday we celebrated. The body language, the passion.

"We didn't celebrate the same way when we scored in October. That stupid detail tells a lot.

"We have to recover the spirit we had in the first nine years. This year we didn't have it."

'We will be back'

Guardiola hopes his quest to reignite his players' fire will eventually close the gap on champions-elect Liverpool.

"Next season will be better. Everybody learned the lesson. I think we will compete a bit better for the Premier League," he said.

"I'm not saying we will win it but we will be more who we are. I think the players understand. You have to fight to defend your club. I'm pretty sure we will be back again."

Guardiola took heart from the way Rodri has been trying to inspire his team-mates as the Spain midfielder recovers from the knee injury that has sidelined him since September.

"I love that," Guardiola said. "The guy doesn't play and I allow him to be a manager.

"He will help the guys and it is the way we create a team. It is something special."

City are aiming to reach the FA Cup final for a third successive season after winning the competition in 2023 and losing last year's showpiece against Manchester United.

They face a tricky test from Nuno Espirito Santo's team after losing 1-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League in March, a result that maintained Forest's unexpected push for a first Champions League campaign since 1980-81.

"It would be good to make the final but we have a serious and tough rival. Nuno has been incredible," Guardiola said.

This is the seventh successive season that City have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, but they have only lifted the trophy twice in the Guardiola era.

No matter the result at Wembley, Guardiola acknowledged the season has been a failure.

"I said many times the season has not been good, regardless if we reach the final or go to the Champions League," he said.

"Too many matches have not been good. We would avoid bigger damage for the club if we win the cup. But what will dictate the season is the Premier League."