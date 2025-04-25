Vinyl Ester Market Projected To Reach USD 2.25 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Infrastructure Modernization And Increased Demand For Corrosion Resistance | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The vinyl ester market is transforming significantly, fueled by the rising demand for corrosion-resistant materials across critical industries such as chemical processing, water treatment, construction, and the marine sectors. Austin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vinyl ester market is projected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93% from 2024 to 2032. Download PDF Sample of Vinyl Ester Market @

Vinyl ester market increase in usage is due to their better chemical resistance properties than polyester and epoxy resins, thus making them ideal in harsh chemical environments. Growing emphasis toward modernization of infrastructure, particularly water and wastewater treatment plants in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, is expected to drive demand for vinyl ester-based composites at a steady rate. Moreover, strict environmental regulations such as EPA CWSRF in the United States and the Green Public Procurement (GPP) criteria in the European Union have also promoted the selection of long-life materials, such as vinyl ester composites, by municipalities and industries. R&D investments for advanced formulations that offer high temperature resistance and rapid cure time are likely to witness an upsurge in the coming years to align with the paradigm shift in the construction and manufacturing sectors. In North America, the United States dominated the regional vinyl ester market in 2023 with a valuation of USD 393.2 Million, projected to reach USD 627.7 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. This expansion stems from large state infrastructure funding programs, such as the USD 55 billion allocates for water infrastructure projects as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Major end-users of vinyl ester resins are the expansion of chemical processing plants, expansion of offshore oil production, and bridge rehabilitation. Moreover, rising awareness regarding longer lifecycle and low maintenance benefits of composite materials over conventional steel and concrete systems is also providing a boost to the market growth in U.S. Key Players:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.34 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.93% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA), Epoxy Phenol Novolac (EPN), Brominated Fire Retardant, Others)

. By Application (Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Wind Energy, FGD & Precipitators, Pulp & Paper, Others) Key Drivers . Increasing Use of Vinyl Ester in Advanced Composite Materials for Aerospace and Automotive Sectors.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA) held the largest market share, around 50.3% in 2023. It is owing to its good stability between mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and price competitiveness. Vinyl esters based on DGEBA are favored across many industries, including marine, chemical processing, and construction, because of their high durability, ease of processing, and good adhesion to dissimilar substrates. With a huge range of resistance towards severely corrosive chemicals, they're a great choice for anything from chemical tanks and pipes to coatings and composite materials present in rigorous application surroundings. Besides, their customizable nature, DGEBA resins for special properties include better toughness or flexibility, which have also contributed to their increase in utilization. They are also considerably less expensive than other specialty resins, which make them an attractive alternative for large-scale industrial applications, reinforcing their market dominance

By Application

The pipes & tanks segment held the largest share, around 42.8%, in 2023. It is owing to vinyl ester resins providing excellent and beneficial properties against corrosion, chemical, and moisture, due to which these resins can be used to manufacture durable & long-lasting pipes and tanks utilized in extreme corrosive environments. Fields like chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and power generation need materials that can resist severe chemicals, acids, and extreme conditions, and they turn to vinyl ester as a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to conventional materials like steel or common-grade fiberglass. This has further propelled the demand for vinyl ester-based pipes and tanks, particularly against the backdrop of increasing need for replacement of aging infrastructure, particularly in industrialized regions, along with the increasing emphasis on reducing maintenance costs and downtime.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share, around 38.6%, in 2023. It is due to the high industrial growth in the region, along with high demand for vinyl ester from end-use industries such as chemical Processing, Water and wastewater Treatment, Marine, and construction. Particularly in the United States, much effort has been spent on introducing corrosion-resistant materials that can extend the service life of industrial infrastructures, pipelines, storage tanks, and marine vessels, with vinyl ester resins being favored because of their chemical resistance and mechanical strength. In addition, the growing emphasis on the pending enhancement of highly aged water infrastructure and consideration of environmental regulations in various countries toward substantial, long-life-cycle, and low-maintenance materials for pipe production has been collectively contributing to the growth of the global market. The accessibility of major vinyl ester producers and advancements in resin formulation have also contributed to increased product availability and more new product development in the region.

If You Need Any Customization on Vinyl Ester Market Report, I nquire Now @

Recent Developments



In November 2023 , Polynt-Reichhold Group announced its expansion in North America of its vinyl ester production facility to meet growing demand for corrosion-resistant, oil & gas, and marine applications. In March 2024 , Ashland Global Holdings Inc. released a new line of fire-retardant vinyl ester resins for construction and industrial applications in Europe and Asia-Pacific, targeting increasing customer need for safety and regulatory compliance.





