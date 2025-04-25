Heineken® Joins Forces With Joe Jonas And Global Influencers To Help Tackle Digital Overload And Get Social ‘Off Socials’

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global superstar Joe Jonas and some of the world's most-followed content creators joined forces at an exclusive event in New York City last night to demonstrate that connecting in real life is one of the easiest ways to disconnect from the sometimes overwhelming world of social media









NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor and producer, Joe Jonas teamed up with Dude With Sign (Seth Phillips) in New York City last night to create their latest social post - only this time they did so completely off their socials.

Stepping away from their online feeds and into the real world, Jonas and Phillips - who have over 35 million followers between them - were joined by Victoria's Secret models Martha Hunt and Graice Carvalho , Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver , socialite Ivy Getty and high-profile influencers including Lil Cherry and Paul Olima at the 'Off Socials' event at Bleecker Street Bar.

In an ironic slant on the digital sphere they dominate, Jonas and Phillips posed in windows decked out to look like Instagram reels to highlight a simple message: the best way to disconnect from the sometimes overwhelming world of social media is to connect in real life.

The event celebrated the launch of a new Heineken® campaign - #SocialOffSocials - following the revelation that half of adults globally (52%) are overwhelmed by the pressure to keep up with social media. In fact, 62% (and 75% of Gen Z) say despite being able to connect with anyone instantly via their phone, they can feel lonely.

In the spirit of going offline, Joe Jonas debuted his new track 'Heart by Heart' at the event - using the world's oldest social network, the bar - ahead of releasing it on digital channels. He also filmed part of the new music video at the event in front of the offline crowd to showcase the power of real-life moments over digital ones.

Heineken® has joined forces with Jonas and the creators in its latest advertising campaign - launching next week - dramatizing how they would react to empty social media feeds if more people were out having a good time IRL.

Speaking at the event, Joe Jonas said: “It's so easy to fall into the habit of doomscrolling on your phone - I've definitely been there. We live in a world where everyone's glued to their social media feeds, so I'm excited to be part of this Heineken campaign encouraging people to put their phones down and connect in real life. I chose to debut my new song offline and in-person because it felt like the perfect time to return to what music is really about: connecting with people. The crowd was so real, so present, and completely locked into the music - that is something you can't experience by watching on social media.”

By teaming up with figures like Jonas and Dude with Sign whose lives are deeply embedded in online culture, Heineken® - which has always championed quality socializing - playfully conveys that stepping away from social media makes for a more rewarding social life.

Studying the screen time of 17,000 adults worldwide*, Heineken® uncovered that the average person now spends approximately 5 hours and 48 minutes per day looking at their device. That equates to a massive 127,020 minutes a year - a full 88 days.

The global report into scrolling and socializing habits found that three in five people (59%) across all age-groups say that the amount of time they spend on their phone has increased in the past year. Additional analysis by global research company Statista found that time spent socializing IRL has decreased by 35% over the past 24 years, whereas since the introduction of mobile based social media platforms such as Instagram (2010) and Snapchat (2011), the time we've spent scrolling has more than doubled (+54%)**.

Now, nearly half of all adults (47%) would describe themselves as“always online” according to the Heineken® report and that the stream of notifications they receive is“constant” (60%). As a result, half (51%) agree that their social battery can feel drained by the amount of time they spend speaking to people online - rising to almost two-thirds (62%) among Gen Z.

However, an overwhelming 79% agreed that when they are out socializing they look at their phone less, proving that disconnecting from social media is easier when you are engaging in a more refreshing social life. Two thirds (64%) of people said they wish they could go back to a time when people socialized without smartphones.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® , said: “At Heineken®, we've always believed that the best connections are created in real life. I'm a big fan and participant on social media, but it's also important to take a break and experience things IRL too. This campaign is a gentle reminder that stepping away from our screens can lead to more refreshing and meaningful social experiences, and help us feel less overwhelmed by the constant notifications on our phones. Working with creators - who are by their nature always online - to highlight the solution may seem ironic, but they too realize it's about balance and were as eager as us to encourage IRL socializing. So many people feel overwhelmed by the pressure of constant online engagement, so we want to show how easy it can be to take a break from social media.”

When you get social, you get off your socials. To find out more visit:

To download imagery of the event visit:

Notes to editors

Media contact:

...

Research:

*Heineken® commissioned survey of 17,000 adults of legal drinking age across the USA, UK, Spain, Vietnam, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, India and the UAE. Research conducted by OnePoll, March 2025. Research can be broken down by country and further demographics on request

**Worldwide Mobile Phone Usage and Socialization Data, modelled by Statista, March 2025

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through“Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN® has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





