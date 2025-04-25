Virtual Tour Market To USD 127.47 Billion By 2032, Owing To Soaring Demand For Immersive Digital Experiences In Real Estate | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 8.89 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 127.47 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 34.49% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
|Technological Advancements in VR, AR, and 360-Degree Video Drive Growth in the Virtual Tour Market
The U.S. Virtual Tour Market was valued 2.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.76 billion by 2032 , expanding at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2024 to 2032 . Growth is fueled by rapid AR/VR adoption in real estate, retail, and tourism, alongside increasing consumer demand for immersive online experiences. Strong tech infrastructure and a robust startup ecosystem continue to drive innovation and market expansion nationwide.
By Component: Hardware Leads, Services to Accelerate Fastest
The Hardware segment dominated the Virtual Tour Market in 2023 and accounted for 47% of revenue share, driven by high demand for VR headsets, 360° cameras, and AR-enabled devices that power immersive digital experiences. The increasing affordability and technological advancements of hardware components are encouraging businesses to upgrade their infrastructure to support virtual engagements.
The Services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032 as organizations increasingly turn to managed services, content development, and software integration solutions to customize and optimize virtual tour offerings, particularly in retail, education, and corporate training sectors.
By Technology: Semi & Fully Immersive Experiences Dominate, Non-immersive segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032
Semi & Fully Immersive technology commanded the largest market share in 2023, largely due to its ability to replicate real-world environments with high fidelity using VR headsets and advanced 3D graphics. Enterprises across tourism and entertainment are integrating these technologies for enhanced customer experiences.
The Non-immersive segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, benefiting from browser-based virtual experiences requiring minimal hardware, making it an attractive option for small businesses and educational platforms seeking cost-effective digital alternatives.
By Application: Real Estate Dominates, Tourism & Hospitality Growing Fastest
Real Estate held a significant share of the Virtual Tour Market in 2023 as property developers and agents widely adopted virtual tours to improve customer engagement and reduce site visit costs. The pandemic-era shift toward remote property browsing continues to drive momentum.
The Tourism & Hospitality segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032 as travel operators and hotel chains increasingly use virtual previews to entice global travelers and boost bookings through immersive digital experiences.
By End-use: IT & Telecom Leads, Retail & E-Commerce Rising Fastest
In 2023, The IT & Telecom segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to the vast implementation of virtual tours for various purposes like product demonstrations, training, and customer support. This dominance is attributable to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the sector and a focus on improving customer experiences.
The Retail & E-Commerce segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with retailers increasingly offering novel customer online engagement methods with virtual store tours and product displays that combine the online and offline shopping experience.
Virtual Tour Market Segmentation:
By Component
- Hardware Software Services
By Technology
- Non-immersive Semi & Fully Immersive
By Application
- Real Estate Tourism & Hospitality Art Galleries and Museums Others
By Region: Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market, North America to Register the Fastest CAGR
Asia-Pacific dominated the Virtual Tour Market in 2023 and accounted for 40% of revenue share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The dominance is primarily driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and heavy investments in AR/VR technologies across real estate, tourism, retail, and education sectors. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are aggressively adopting virtual tour solutions to enhance consumer engagement and business operations. Furthermore, the region's growing middle-class population and tech-savvy younger demographic continue to fuel demand for immersive digital experiences, ensuring steady market growth over the next decade.
North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, owing to its advanced technology infrastructure, high consumer readiness for digital experiences, and the presence of major market players. Increasing adoption of virtual tours in real estate, retail, hospitality, and education, coupled with evolving customer expectations for interactive online experiences, is accelerating market growth. The U.S. leads the charge, supported by early investments in AR/VR innovations and a strong ecosystem of technology startups focused on immersive content delivery.
Recent Developments in 2024
- April 2024 - Matterport partnered with Expedia to launch immersive virtual hotel tours across major Asian markets. March 2024 - Zillow introduced AI-enhanced interactive property tours integrated with neighborhood insights in the U.S. February 2024 - Realync expanded its virtual leasing platform to cover European residential markets. January 2024 - EyeSpy360 released a new web-based 3D tour builder designed for mobile-first retail applications.
