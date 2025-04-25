Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market Projected To Surpass US$2,004.872 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.27%

The cocoa butter equivalent market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% from US$1,479.363 million in 2025 to US$2,004.872 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cocoa butter equivalent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,004.872 million by 2030.The global cocoa butter equivalent market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and natural ingredients in the food and cosmetic industries.Cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) is a vegetable fat that is used as a substitute for cocoa butter in various applications, including confectionery, bakery , and personal care products. It is derived from plant sources such as shea, mango, and sal butter, making it a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly option compared to traditional cocoa butter, which is derived from cocoa beans. With the growing awareness and demand for sustainable products, the CBE market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.One of the key factors driving the growth of the CBE market is the rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in the food and cosmetic industries. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in their products and are opting for natural and sustainable alternatives. This has led to an increase in the use of CBE in various food and cosmetic products, as it is a healthier and more sustainable option compared to traditional cocoa butter.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the cocoa butter equivalent market, with the increasing demand for natural and organic products in countries like India and China. The region is also home to some of the major producers of CBE, such as Malaysia and Indonesia. Furthermore, the growing popularity of vegan and plant-based diets in the region is also expected to drive the demand for CBE in the food industry.Overall, the cocoa butter equivalent market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and natural ingredients. With the rise of conscious consumerism and the shift towards sustainable practices, the market is expected to present lucrative opportunities for players in the food and cosmetic industries.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cocoa butter equivalent market that have been covered are Cargill, Incorporated, Usha Edible Oil, Wild Oils, Wilmar International Ltd, Manorama Industries Limited, Makendi Worldwide, and Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd., Fuji Oil Europe, Mewah Group, Olam International, among others.The market analytics report segments the cocoa butter equivalent market as follows:.By TypeoPalm OiloCoconut OiloShea ButteroOthers.By ApplicationoFood and BeveragesoCosmeticsoPharmaceuticaloOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.Supermarkets.Hypermarkets.Retail Stores.Others.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Cargill, Incorporated.Usha Edible Oil.Wild Oils.Wilmar International Ltd.Manorama Industries Limited.Makendi WorldWide.Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd..Fuji Oil Europe.Mewah Group.Olam International.FGV IFFCO SDN BHD.ADM.Mallinath Group.Olenex Sàrl.AAK ABReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Food Spread Market:.Global Specialty Fats And Oils Market:.Global Peanut Butter Market:.Dairy Blends Market:.Global Clarified Butter Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

