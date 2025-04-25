Larry Owens Helps Build Local Legends Through LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$

Troy Warren

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Larry Owens is stepping up to help local businesses become local legends by sponsoring their onboarding into LOCAL City Places, a community-driven platform that promotes visibility and growth for merchants.“We're not just helping businesses get seen,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places.“We're giving them the foundation to become lasting, recognizable names in their towns.”Be the Only One in TownLOCAL City Places ensures each business gets category exclusivity within their city. That means when a plumber, bakery, or boutique joins, they're the only one in that category on the platform. No overlap, no noise...just results.This allows businesses to shine as the go-to choice for local customers.Real Rewards. Real Results.Every sponsored merchant is automatically enrolled in $CASH$BATES$, a loyalty program that gives consumers up to $35 a month in actual cash just for shopping locally and submitting receipts.The 4-tier referral model helps businesses reach even more customers by turning every satisfied shopper into a potential promoter.“It's time our local heroes had a real shot at success,” said Larry.Thanks to sponsors like Larry Owens, LOCAL City Places is helping small businesses build reputations that last for generations.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a revolutionary rewards program that gives consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses with no restrictions, no points, and no gift cards. Users simply upload receipts through the app and earn up to $35 per month in cash back. A unique 4-tier referral system allows users to boost their earnings by inviting others to participate.Merchants also get access to an incredible bonus: LOCAL City Places' exclusive AI suite: voice agents that answer calls, chat agents that engage your customers, pre-written marketing scripts, and plug-and-play automation templates.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces

Troy Warren

LOCAL City Places

