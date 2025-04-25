IPL 2025: Rachin, Shankar Make Way For Brevis, Hooda As SRH Opt To Bowl Vs CSK

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. With both sides sitting at the bottom of the points table with just four points each from eight matches, this clash is crucial for their playoff hopes.

Chennai Super Kings, known for their dominance at home, have faced a tough time adjusting to the conditions at Chepauk this season. Despite their experience and strong core, CSK have struggled to read the pitch conditions, leading to unexpected defeats.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing his 400th T20 game on the night, revealed he too wanted to bowl first and explained the two changes made by the side, which saw Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda come in the side in place of Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar.

“Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. In almost all the departments, when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well. We want to get the process right, and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games.

"We are looking at one game at a time, and we are looking at a few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to. We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best," he said.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a similarly disappointing season. The team has been plagued by early batting collapses, especially in the powerplay, and the failure to form key partnerships.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's strategy of being ultra-aggressive in the early overs has often backfired, leaving them in vulnerable positions.“Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of losses, but it is a new venue and the boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total, and otherwise also backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry,” said skipper Pat Cummins at the toss.

Both teams have reached a point where they must win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs. The battle between CSK and SRH is set to be a thrilling one as both teams fight to keep their hopes alive in the PL 2025 season.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Subs: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton