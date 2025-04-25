The Global Market For Interventional Oncology Devices 2025-2030 - Rising Focus On Targeted Cancer Therapies Expands Addressable Market For Interventional Devices

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Oncology Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Interventional Oncology Devices was valued at US$2.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Interventional Oncology Devices market.

The growth in the interventional oncology devices market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of cancer, the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and advancements in imaging and ablation technologies. As cancer rates rise globally, demand for less invasive and more targeted treatment options is increasing. Interventional oncology offers a solution by providing procedures that are less traumatic for patients and offer faster recovery times.

Technological innovations in real-time imaging and precision ablation are further driving market growth by improving the effectiveness and safety of these treatments. Additionally, the rising adoption of interventional oncology in emerging markets, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and access to advanced medical technologies, is contributing to the expansion of the market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Interventional Oncology Devices market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Device (Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices); Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancer Types).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Embolization Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Ablation Devices segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $704.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $915.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AngioDynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG plc, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical LLC and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Interventional Oncology Devices market report include:



AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG plc

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

EDAP TMS S.A.

Healthtronics, Inc.

IMBiotechnologies Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Neuwave Medical, Inc.

Profound Medical Corp.

Sirtex Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation Trod Medical

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

