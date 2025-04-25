Kalinga Super Cup: He Will Be One Of The Best For India, Chhangte Sings High Praise On Inter Kashi’S Lalrindika

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte believes Inter Kashi forward Edmund Lalrindika is poised to be one of the best Indian players in the future and said he will be a headache for the Mumbai City FC in their Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinal clash on Sunday.

With there not being many options for Indian forwards in the market, ISL clubs are definitely going to be watching how he fares against Mumbai after he flourished in the penalty shootout victory over ISL runners-up Bengaluru FC in the Round of 16.

Despite praising Edmund's abilities on and off the pitch, Chhangte also reiterated their belief in his team.

"I'm really, really happy for him, and he deserves this, man. He deserves to play in the ISL, and of course, in the future, he'll be one of the best Indian players. I believe that. And of course, it's going to be a headache for us, but I believe in my teammates, especially our defenders, and I believe that they will keep him quiet for at least 90 to 100 minutes. We will try to find out, you know, what their strengths and weaknesses are as well, and it's more important than how we work as a team, if we work together as a team, I think we will have an advantage in winning this game.

Edmund, who turned 26 on Thursday, joined Inter Kashi in September 2023 and registered six goals and nine assists in all competitions for the newly-formed club, playing every single match and helping them to a solid fourth-place finish in the I-League which also warranted his call up to the national team in May 2024, he made his international debut against Kuwait on June 6 in a 0-0 draw. The Mizoram forward also scored four goals and five assists during the 2024-25 season, which saw the club finish second, one point behind leaders Churchill Brothers.

Mumbai City FC defender Mehtab Singh, who has played with Edmund during their stint at East Bengal FC, also praised him and claimed that the added responsibility of facing a player of Edmund's quality is good for the team.

“He is a good player, we used to play together at East Bengal as well, before the national camp. He is a good human and has improved a lot as a player. Even at the national camp, he was impressive. Everything else we take game by game. he is doing well, and it is a good thing for us that we get to face a solid player, which adds responsibility as well. Which is good for the team as it helps us focus, but we know we need to give our best as well,” Mehtab told IANS.