Empower Brokerage Receives Blaze Award For Supporting Me Squared Cancer Foundation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 8, 2025, the Me Squared Cancer Foundation awarded Empower Brokerage for their unwavering support for the charity with their first-ever Blaze Award. Me Squared Founder, CEO, and cancer survivor Mimi Tran presented the honor to Empower Brokerage's founders - President and CEO Rodney Culp and COO Shannon Culp at Me Squared's annual Black & White Gala at the Westin Hotel in Southlake, Texas. The foundation's award acknowledges people and organizations whose philanthropic dedication and financial donations have significantly furthered Me Squared's assignment. Since its inception, Empower Brokerage administration and staff have graciously contributed and partnered with the cancer charity to aid cancer patients in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas with financial donations, knitted hats, blankets, caps, and care packs over the years.

In 2019, Mimi Tran created the Me Squared Cancer Foundation to help cancer patients in her community by providing them with financial assistance and comforting items during their medical treatments. Over the last five-plus years, the humanitarian organization has awarded 700 individuals with over $1.7 million to benefit them on the road to recovery. For a person to be eligible to receive a financial award through Me Squared, the individual must be a first-time diagnosed adult cancer patient residing in the Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, or Wise counties of Texas. The foundation seeks to assist with cancer-related medical costs, including medication, radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, transportation for the patient to and from medical visits, and lodging if their treatments are away from their homes.

If you are interested in donating to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation, please click here.

