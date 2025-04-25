Telerare Health® Launches A Virtual Genomic Consult Service For Patients With Rare And Genetics-Based Diseases For Minnesotans

Virtual Clinic for Diagnosing and Treating Pediatric and Adult Rare Disease Patients Now Seeing Patients in The Gopher State



MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleRare Health® announced it is offering Virtual Genomic Consults across Minnesota, for adult and pediatric patients facing difficulties navigating the diagnosis of their rare or genetics-based condition.

In the United States, a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 200,000 Americans. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 10,000 rare diseases afflict over 30 million Americans.

Through TeleRare Health's Virtual Genomic Consults Service, patients gain value by obtaining a rapid and accurate diagnosis and genomic-informed care.

"Rare diseases often mean the patient – and their family – are locked in a long diagnostic journey, including the need for a genetic assay," said Patti Engel, President of TeleRare Health. "Additionally, they can be facing a labyrinth of complex treatment decisions. One of the special things about our Virtual Genomic Consult Service is that the physician can give each participant individualized and tailored treatment options."

TeleRare Health appointments are virtual, and can be conveniently scheduled, potentially within the same-week.

Given that over 80% of rare diseases have a genetic cause, there are major decisions to make about which genetic assay to choose. Core to the TeleRare Health Virtual Genomic Consult Service is assessing the need, and the precise copay cost for the patient, of the optimal assay, which often will be Whole Exome Sequencing (WES).

"Rare disease patients either have one or more FDA-approved effective commercial medications in their disease state, no commercial medication but access to clinical trials, or neither which means symptom management and trial awareness are paramount," said Austin Letcher, Chief Operations Officer of TeleRare Health. "Wherever the patient is across this triad, we focus on discerning the most practical and evidence-based path to better outcomes for each patient."

TeleRare Health aims to be the premier provider of virtual care for rare and genomic disease in Minnesota and nationwide, envisioning a world where all patients have access to cutting-edge diagnostics, treatments, and specialists.

TeleRare Health has a resolute focus on helping patients get the genetic testing they need, and ultimately aspires to ensure patients benefit from the AI revolution in genomics through constant surveillance of new, clinically actionable variant information.

TeleRare Health won the Early-Stage Innovation award at the December 7, 2023, third annual Bear Institute PACK (Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids), a competition fostering pediatric digital health innovation. The Bear Institute is a pediatric technology partnership between Children's National Hospital and Oracle Health that is dedicated to using health information technology to improve the quality and safety of care for children.

The service is either cash pay or covered either in-network (if covered) or out-of-network via the patient's health insurance.

About TeleRare Health

TeleRare Health is a National Virtual Clinic transforming healthcare through virtual genetics. Our major objectives are to radically lower the Time to Diagnosis (TTD) and Time to Treatment Initiation (TTI) for rare disease patients, and manage them longitudinally in a profoundly convenient way, leveraging the power of telehealth. Learn more at .

Press Contacts: Austin Letcher, TeleRare Health ([email protected] , phone 651-994-0510).



SOURCE TeleRare Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED