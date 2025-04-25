The Net Positive Consortium In Wealth Management Expands With New Members And Strategic Partner

Bogart Wealth, First Pacific Financial, Guiding Wealth, Meira Wealth, and Uplifting Capital Join Movement for Collective Impact; FP Transitions Becomes First Strategic Partner

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management (NPC), a growing coalition of forward-thinking financial advisory and wealth management firms, is proud to announce the addition of five new member firms- Bogart Wealth, First Pacific Financial, Guiding Wealth, Meira Wealth, and Uplifting Capital -each joining in the mission to drive positive impact within the wealth management industry.

In addition, FP Transitions , a leading provider of valuation, equity management and succession planning services to independent advisory firms, has joined the Consortium as its first Strategic Partner , and will participate as a core advocate, aid in the sharing and promotion of its mission and resources, and actively contribute to the best practices being established.

"The NPC pillars of net-positivity speak to our own mission: empower advisors to elevate the next-generation and create sustainable businesses that will last," said Scott Leak, Director of Business Development at FP Transitions. "We advocate for building teams that are diverse and inclusive; encourage the development of workforce mentorship and education; and push owners to continually improve what they offer their clients. All for the purpose of creating firm value AND positive impact," he continued.

"We're thrilled to welcome these values-aligned firms and our first Strategic Partner to the Consortium," said Suzanne Siracuse , industry consultant and NPC facilitator. "Their commitment to making a net positive impact on clients, employees, communities, the environment, and the industry is truly inspiring-and proof that the momentum behind this movement continues to grow."

Mission and Framework for Impact

Launched in October 2024, the Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management brings together like-minded firms committed to fostering a positive ripple effect across five key pillars:



Workforce : Supporting team well-being, inclusive cultures, and professional development



Community : Driving charitable involvement and local impact



Planet : Emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility



Client : Advancing financial literacy, charitable giving and values-based planning

Industry : Contributing through mentorship, thought leadership, and collaboration

Founding Member firms include Mariner, Modera Wealth Management, Wealthspire Advisors, Halbert Hargrove, Perigon Wealth, Crestwood Advisors, Focus, Brighton Jones, Wescott Financial Advisory Group, and others.

To support firms on their journey, the Consortium offers an Inventory Assessment , curated best practices, and the executive brief Unlocking Our True Potential , along with webinars and other resources designed to foster long-term impact and growth.

Member Firms to Speak at Goldman Sachs Forum

In a testament to the Consortium's growing influence, member firms Mariner, Wealthspire, and Modera have been invited to speak at the upcoming Goldman Sachs RIA Professional Investor Forum , where they will share insights on building purpose-driven, sustainable wealth management firms.

"This recognition from Goldman Sachs underscores the power of collective action and the value that Net Positive member firms bring to the entire profession," said Grant Rawdin , CEO of Wescott Financial Advisory Group and Co-Chair of the Consortium.

Open Call to Join the Movement

The Consortium encourages wealth management firms across the country to explore membership , download its free resources , and begin their net positive journey today.

To join, firms must complete the Inventory Assessment, demonstrate activity in at least three of the five pillars, and commit to continuous improvement. All members help fund the Consortium's mission and programming.

"Whether your firm is just starting out or already well along the path of impact, the NPC is here to support and elevate your efforts," said Gerry Goldberg , of Focus Partners Wealth and NPC Co-Chair. "Together, we're building a better future for our profession and the people we serve."

About the Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management

The Net Positive Consortium in Wealth Management is a collaborative coalition of firms dedicated to improving the well-being of clients, employees, communities, and the environment-while strengthening the financial advice profession. Through shared best practices, resources, and a structured five-pillar framework, the Consortium supports firms in creating lasting, measurable impact. Learn more at .

