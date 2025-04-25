Email Security Solutions Market 2025-2030: Surge In Adoption Of Email Security For Encrypted Email Communication Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Email Security Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Email Security Solutions was valued at US$18.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Email Security Solutions market.

The growth in the global email security solutions market is driven by several factors, including the rising frequency of cyberattacks, the increasing importance of data privacy regulations, and advancements in security technology. One of the primary growth drivers is the escalating threat landscape, where organizations face an unprecedented number of sophisticated cyber threats targeting email systems. The proliferation of phishing attacks, ransomware, and BEC schemes has prompted organizations to prioritize email security as a critical line of defense. As a result, businesses are investing in advanced email security solutions that provide comprehensive protection against these threats. The need for real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and advanced filtering capabilities is driving demand for sophisticated email security solutions that can adapt to evolving threats.

Another key growth driver is the increasing focus on regulatory compliance and data protection. Organizations are under growing pressure to comply with various data privacy regulations, which require them to implement adequate security measures to protect personal information. Email security solutions that offer encryption, access controls, and detailed audit trails are essential for organizations looking to demonstrate compliance and avoid costly penalties. The awareness of potential reputational damage from data breaches is also influencing businesses to invest in email security solutions. As regulations continue to evolve and new laws are introduced, the demand for email security solutions that ensure compliance will continue to grow across all industries.

The global email security solutions market is also benefiting from advancements in technology, particularly in AI, machine learning, and cloud security. The integration of AI and machine learning capabilities into email security solutions enables organizations to detect and respond to threats more effectively by analyzing patterns and identifying anomalies. These technologies enhance the accuracy and efficiency of threat detection, allowing organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats. Additionally, the rise of cloud-based email services has driven the demand for email security solutions that can protect these environments from email-borne threats. As businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based platforms, the need for integrated security solutions that safeguard communications and ensure data privacy is expected to increase.

With ongoing advancements in email security technology, the growing emphasis on data privacy, and the rising threat landscape, the global email security solutions market is poised for sustained growth. The dynamic interplay of technological innovation, regulatory demand, and evolving cybersecurity strategies is set to shape the future of the market, offering organizations new opportunities to enhance their email security capabilities, protect sensitive data, and achieve compliance. As companies continue to prioritize email security as a fundamental component of their overall cybersecurity strategy, email security solutions will remain critical tools for safeguarding communication and maintaining trust in the digital age.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Email Security Solutions market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Component (Products, Services); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Other Verticals).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Products segment, which is expected to reach US$16.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4%. The Services segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Email Security Solutions Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Avanan, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CYREN Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 12 companies featured in this Email Security Solutions market report include:



Avanan, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CYREN Ltd.

Dell, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc. MailChannels

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes