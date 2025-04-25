Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Report 2025-2030: Banking Fraud Incidence Spurs Growth; Registering 8.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial auditing professional services market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $152.61 billion in 2024 to $163.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This expansion is attributed to factors like regulatory compliance, globalization, and corporate governance.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $225.71 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key drivers include data security concerns, complex financial instruments, and digital transformation, with major trends such as technology integration, remote auditing, and blockchain auditing coming to the forefront.

The rise in banking fraud is a significant factor propelling market growth. Financial auditing services play a crucial role in reducing instances of fraud by managing risks and preventing misreporting. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India's Annual Report 2021-2022 highlighted a 23.69% increase in reported fraud cases, suggesting a growing need for robust auditing services.

Increased corporate expenditure on auditing is also a pivotal growth factor. Companies are allocating more funds towards financial transparency and compliance, with auditing fees in the U.S. reaching $18.9 billion in 2022, reflecting a 3.3% increase from the previous year. This shift underscores the importance of financial auditing in detecting errors and reinforcing corporate governance practices.

Strategic partnerships are emerging as a key trend, allowing companies to enhance their offerings. For example, in May 2022, PwC partnered with PlainID to integrate advanced authorization capabilities, aiming to boost security and efficiency in financial services. Similarly, RSM Brazil's merger with Pemom in 2022 aims to strengthen its audit and consulting capabilities in Brazil.

Innovation in AI-based auditing tools is another trend gaining momentum, as demonstrated by Codoxo's launch of ClaimPilot in July 2023. This tool automates claim audits in the healthcare sector, improving efficiency and reducing limitations associated with claim value thresholds.

The market spans various regions, with North America being the largest in 2024, and Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region. Countries covered include the USA, China, India, Brazil, and Germany, among others.

Report Scope

The global market for financial auditing professional services is poised for robust growth, according to the new Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2025. This comprehensive report provides an essential guide to the market trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade, offering an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management.

Covering 15 geographies, the report provides in-depth analysis on macroeconomic factors including ongoing geopolitical conflicts, pandemic recovery, and economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. It also examines the potential impacts of political shifts, like a second Trump presidency.

This market assessment offers strategic insights for regional and country-specific growth by analyzing data breakdowns and providing forecast data. It categorizes the industry by service offerings such as Employee Benefit Plan Audits, Service Organization Control (SOC) Audits, and Financial Statement Audits, addressing both external and internal audit services. Key end-use sectors cover BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer, and IT and Telecom.

Leading firms within this thriving market, including Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) Global, Grant Thornton International Ltd, Ernst & Young (EY) Global Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and Mazars, are highlighted in the competitive landscape section. This section provides market share details and outlines significant financial deals that have influenced the market landscape in recent years.

The report emphasizes the necessity for businesses to understand customer needs and competitor actions using current market share data. Forecasts reflect expected developments shaped by key factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, and inflation trends, while analyzing the recovery trajectory post-COVID-19 across all regions, from established countries to major emerging markets.

Strategists can leverage the report to outperform competitors by creating data-driven presentations supported with the latest market intelligence available in PDF, Word, and Excel formats, offering ease of data extraction and strategic insight visualization.

With historic data spanning five years and forecasts extending over ten years, the report equips companies to benchmark against competitors and proactively strategies for market evolution. This vital document, sourced and referenced comprehensively, is a critical tool for navigating the financial auditing services market, set to deliver actionable insights necessary for future growth and adaptation.

Key Attributes