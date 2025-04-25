After Arijit, Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Her Concert In The Light Of Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal decided to cancel her forthcoming concert in Surat in the light of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Informing about the same, Shreya shared a note on her IG stories. "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th," the organizers wrote.

Shreya further assured the attendees that they would be given a full refund for the tickets. This refund would shortly be reflected in the original source of their payment.

The note said, "All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be refunded back to your original mode of payment. For any queries write to .... Thank you for your understanding."

Yesterday, Arijit Singh also called off his upcoming concert in Chennai after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a note from the organisers of the event saying,“In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27”.

"All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. For any queries write to ... Thank you for your understanding”, the note further read.

On April 22, a deadly terror attack on the tourists claimed around 26 lives in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. The terrorists reportedly segregated the tourists based on their faith and shot them dead after finding out their religion.

The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is an off-shoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and came into existence following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.