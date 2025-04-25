AIIMS Bhubaneswar Launches Robotic Knee Replacement Facility

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 25 (IANS) The AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved a significant milestone with the introduction of its state-of-the-art Robotic Knee Replacement facility.

As per an official statement released by AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Friday, this marks the first-ever robotic knee replacement procedure in the government sector of Odisha and Eastern India, setting a new benchmark for advanced medical care in the region.

Congratulating the entire Orthopaedics team for the achievement, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, emphasised the importance of this technological advancement in democratising access to quality healthcare.

"With the introduction of robotic services, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made Robo-assisted surgeries accessible to patients across all social strata," Dr. Biswas stated.

Notably, knee replacement surgeries have long been recognised as the“surgery of the century", transforming the lives of patients suffering from debilitating knee arthritis.

Previously, individuals in their 50s and 60s were often confined to their beds due to knee pain and limited mobility.

Now, such surgeries offer a new lease on life, restoring movement and improving overall quality of life.

Biswas also stated that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar's robotic knee replacement surgery represents a leap forward, with the added benefit of precision offered by robotic assistance.

This technology minimises the risks of human error and improves surgical outcomes by providing real-time feedback and allowing the surgeon to execute complex steps more accurately, said Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.

Traditional knee replacement procedures involved the use of jigs and cutting blocks which, while effective, carried the potential for human error-especially in complex cases involving severe deformities, previous surgeries, or advanced arthritis.

Robotic technology elevates this by offering navigation and artificial intelligence that can guide or independently perform certain steps with higher precision and consistency.

The Department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully performed the first Robotic Knee Replacement surgery on a 66-year-old female patient.

The procedure was carried out with precision using cutting-edge technology and went smoothly.

“The patient is now in stable condition following the operation,” said Dr. Gurudip Das, Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.