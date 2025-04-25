Stagwell (STGW) Releases Annual Report For 2024: A Breakthrough Year That Reestablished The Challenger Network As The Fastest Growing Business In The Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In tandem with the Annual Report, Stagwell released a showcase of impactful work from its agencies and products, including innovative experiences and projects for Google, Lenovo, Mastercard, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Target, Visa and many more.

"I founded Stagwell in 2015 to serve as a digital-first challenger to the old, bureaucratic advertising holding companies," shared Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Today, Stagwell is the fastest-growing major advertising network in the world, with a plan to achieve $5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2029. We are a global network spanning 45+ countries, differentiated by collaboration, client service, and our unique blend of creative and technology. A machine for the modern marketer."

2024 Highlights:



Acceleration in Digital Transformation and Continued Investments in AI: Stagwell saw a rebound followed by an acceleration in our Digital Transformation businesses in 2024, with Digital accounting for 57% of FY24 net revenue, and Stagwell Marketing Cloud growing 19%. Stagwell's Code and Theory Network's engineering expertise and creative ability led transformational work for clients throughout the year.

Record-Breaking New Business Wins and Strong Advocacy Growth: Stagwell's new business wins broke company records in 2024, generating $382 million in net revenue for FY24, with $102 million of Net New Business in Q4 alone – an 85% YoY increase. Major expansions with Starbucks, Target, and Visa reinforced the network's ability to secure larger mandates across our integrated service offerings. Stagwell also capitalized on an unprecedented U.S. election cycle for strong advocacy growth – an important differentiator in Stagwell's business mix.

Growing Our Footprint in MENA and APAC: Stagwell cemented its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions and launched hubs in London and Toronto to enhance cross-agency collaboration. Our strategic expansion strengthened our ability to tailor our services to regional markets. Expanding our Geographical Reach and Capabilities: Stagwell announced 11 acquisitions in 2024. Consulum, Create. Group, and LEADERS strengthened Stagwell's MENA presence. UNICEPTA and BERA enhanced Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Business Traveller, Luxine Relations Publiques, PROS, What's Next, Sidekick, and Team Epiphany added social, experiential, and multicultural expertise across key markets in the Americas and Europe.

"Stagwell's journey to $5 billion is well underway. In a dynamic marketplace transformed by AI and changing client demands, we will continue to stay ahead as the Goldilocks network," added Penn.

