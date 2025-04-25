Chery LEPAS Makes Global Debut: Redefining Future Mobility With Elegant Technology
Backed by Chery's global R&D network and technology expertise, LEPAS is built on four foundational pillars: Leopard Aesthetics Design, Luxurious Space, Intelligent Safety, and Chery Super Hybrid. LEPAS L8 draws design inspiration from the muscular contours of a sprinting leopard, masterfully blending dynamic aesthetics with mechanical philosophy. Its distinctive vertical-pupil headlights and minimalist interactive cockpit create a perfect balance between power and elegance. The vehicle achieves groundbreaking advancements in intelligent systems, safety features, and scenario adaptability, fulfilling users' dual aspirations for cutting-edge technology and sophisticated aesthetics.
"LEPAS will innovate upon Chery's technology base to revolutionize human-vehicle interaction through intelligent solutions, delivering premium yet value-driven mobility experiences for users worldwide," stated Zhong Wei, Deputy CEO of LEPAS. Through LEPAS's global expansion, Chery marks its strategic evolution from automotive manufacturer to mobility lifestyle trendsetter, poised to reshape the global automotive value landscape with elegant approach.
