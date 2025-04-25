Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JSC ‘Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Mākslīgās Apsēklošanas Stacija’ Resolutions To The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting On 25 April 2025


2025-04-25 09:16:00
  • To approve the reports of the company's management board and the supervisory board on the annual report for the year 2024.
  • To approve the annual report for the year 2024, including the corporate governance report and the remuneration report for members of the management board and the supervisory board, prepared as separate components of the annual report.
  • To leave the profit of the reporting year 80 788.23 euro undistributed.
  • To discharge the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2024 and to resign from bringing claims against them.
  • To elect certified auditor Olga Kuzmiča (certificate No. 207, 'Orients Audit & Finance' Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 4800.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the annual report for the year 2025, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation.

    All resolutions approved with the required majority of votes.


    The management board of the joint stock company 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija'

    Zanda Mālniece

    Public relations specialist

    E-mail: ...


