XRP News: Investors Rush Into Xendex Presale As Momentum Builds Across The Ripple Ecosystem

Within days of going live, XenDex has already surpassed key early milestones, filling a significant portion of its soft cap and igniting serious interest across the XRP community. As excitement surrounding Ripple's expanding DeFi capabilities grows, many now view XenDex as the project leading XRP's transition into full-featured decentralized finance.

Why the XenDex Presale Is Gaining Traction

XenDex is the first cross-chain DEX on the XRP Ledger with AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending & borrowing, staking, and DAO governance, all wrapped in a sleek, beginner-friendly user experience.

Here's why investors are flocking to XenDex:



Cross-Chain Trading – Seamless asset swaps across chains

AI Copy Trading – Follow and mimic elite trader strategies in real-time

Lending & Borrowing – Borrow and lend your XRP native tokens or XDX tokens to earn rewards

Governance – $XDX holders vote on listings, upgrades, and protocol changes Staking & Farming – Earn passive income while providing liquidity to our pool.



Presale Details

With early traction accelerating and limited token supply, the window to participate is closing quickly:



Token: $XDX

Exchange Rate: 1 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP (1,500 XDX)

Soft Cap: 30,000 XRP Presale Link:



Tokens will be automatically airdropped after the presale ends.

XenDex Is More Than Just a DEX - It's a DeFi Gateway for XRP

While others are waiting on exchange listings or hoping for market momentum, XenDex is already building and delivering. The platform isn't just another trading interface, it's an infrastructure layer for next-gen projects launching on XRPL.

$XDX token holders get early access to premium opportunities, powered by a smart, secure, AI-integrated exchange.

Momentum is growing. Listings are coming. And the presale won't stay open forever.

Whether you're an XRP holder, a DeFi enthusiast, or a smart investor looking for the next breakout project - this is your moment.

