Zeenat Aman Reveals Why She Was Way From Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman has finally shared the reason for her absence from social media these past few weeks. The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress revealed that she was getting her pending medical procedures done all this while.

Sharing a couple of photos from the hospital, Zeenat wrote on her IG, "Hello from the recovery room! I won't blame you for thinking I've abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has after all been quite silent and halfhearted off late. As the great Indian saying goes - what to do? The drudgery of paperwork and the anxiety of a pending medical procedure have kept me preoccupied these past few weeks. But, now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I'm feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram."

She further said that a hospital is the best place to remind one of what it means to be alive.

"You see there's nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice! So expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes... most definitely more opinion. Is there a topic you want me to write about? Leave it in the comments, and I'll certainly pick a few to dwell on," Zeenat added.

The 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna' actress also informed that she completed two years on social media this February, crossing more than 8,00,000 followers.

Zeenat went on, "On a tangential note, I completed two years on social media in February and crossed 800,000 followers this April. I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment that tipped into disillusionment that has now moved on to fresh curiosity! I love what this platform allows me, but there's something about the machinations of monetised social media that's unsettling."

Revealing the dark side of social media, she wrote, "Since I engage with you here and also on occasion monetise this account, it's so important for me to remind you that Instagram is NOT reality. Gone are the days of simple tv and print advertisements where it was clear - celeb sells product. Endorsements can now be insidious and unannounced, followers bought, images unrecognisably photoshopped and likes manufactured! It's a point of pride for me that we have grown this community without indulging in these borderline unethical gimmicks."