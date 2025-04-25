WFP Says Has Depleted All Its Food Stocks In Gaza
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: The UN's World Food Programme on Friday warned it has depleted all its food stocks in war-ravaged Gaza, where the entry of all humanitarian aid has been blocked by Israel since March 2.
"Today, WFP delivered its last remaining food stocks to hot meals kitchens in the Gaza Strip. These kitchens are expected to fully run out of food in the coming days", WFP said in a statement.
